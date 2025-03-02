back to top
Tate McRae Delivers Electrifying Sports Car & Emotional Dear God Performances on SNL

The Canadian pop sensation returns to Saturday Night Live with two standout tracks from So Close To What.

Tate McRae made a triumphant return to Saturday Night Live on March 1, 2025, delivering two stunning performances from her latest album, So Close To What.

Following her breakout SNL debut in 2023, where she wowed audiences with Greedy and Grave, the Canadian pop star took the stage once again—this time with a dynamic performance of Sports Car and a heartfelt rendition of Dear God.

Between skits—including a viral moment where Mike Myers parodied Elon Musk in a chainsaw-wielding spoof—McRae first delivered an electrifying performance of Sports Car. Her high-energy choreography had her dancing alongside a crowd of reporters in a ‘Thriller’-inspired scene, where they gradually closed in on her, making for a cinematic and immersive performance.

Later in the night, she stripped things back for a deeply emotional version of Dear God. With minimal instrumentals and raw, heartfelt vocals, McRae captivated the audience, showcasing the vulnerability and depth of her songwriting.

With So Close To What already making waves, McRae’s SNL performance reaffirms her status as one of pop’s most exciting rising stars. Watch the full performances below!

 

 

