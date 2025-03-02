Armin van Buuren & Bon Jovi Release Electrifying “Keep The Faith” Remix

Armin van Buuren and Bon Jovi have officially dropped their highly anticipated remix of the iconic 1992 rock anthem, Keep The Faith! With Ultra Music Festival 2025 on the horizon, this electrifying collaboration is set to be a highlight of New Music Friday.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting this rework since Bon Jovi shared the stage with Armin van Buuren at Ultra last year, delivering a surprise performance that became one of the festival’s most talked-about moments.

The Dutch trance legend has infused Keep The Faith with his signature high-energy beats while staying true to Bon Jovi’s classic rock spirit. The result? A genre-blending masterpiece that seamlessly merges trance euphoria with timeless rock power.

Even Jon Bon Jovi, who comes from a world outside of electronic dance music, was deeply moved by the remix. So much so that when Armin invited him to join him on Ultra’s main stage, he jumped at the opportunity—creating a festival moment that will be remembered for years to come.

As anticipation builds for Ultra Music Festival 2025, one thing is clear: this remix is destined to be a dancefloor anthem. Whether you’re a longtime Bon Jovi fan or a trance enthusiast, this release is a must-listen.