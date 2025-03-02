A$AP Rocky Confirms DON’T BE DUMB Album is Finally Complete

After years of anticipation, A$AP Rocky has finally confirmed that his fourth studio album, DON’T BE DUMB, is complete and in its final mixing and mastering stages. In a recent interview with GQ, the rapper addressed fans’ growing impatience, stating,

“People are tired of hearing about updates about the album. They’re just ready to get this shit. I don’t think anybody wants to hear where I’m at with it… They just want to hear some shit just to see where I’m at, and I promise I got some new shit in store.”

Originally slated for release on August 30, 2024, the album was delayed due to sample clearance issues and leaks, with Rocky taking to X (formerly Twitter) to apologize:

“ITS BEEN 6 YEARS & I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. IM SORRY FOR THE WAIT.”

Now, after months of waiting, it seems the project is finally ready for release.

DON’T BE DUMB will mark Rocky’s first full-length project since 2018’s TESTING and is expected to showcase his artistic evolution. The album is rumored to feature production from Metro Boomin, and a recent snippet that surfaced online hints at lyrics referencing Rocky’s trial and acquittal, suggesting he may be reflecting on personal struggles in his music.

Though Rocky hasn’t announced an official release date yet, his latest comments indicate that DON’T BE DUMB could drop at any moment. Stay tuned for the official announcement—it looks like the wait is almost over!