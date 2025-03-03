Neil Young to Perform Free Concert in Ukraine with Chrome Hearts

Neil Young is set to make history with a free concert in Ukraine, joined by his band Chrome Hearts. This special event, announced through an image of the Ukrainian flag waving in the wind, will take place ahead of his Love Earth Tour 2025, which kicks off in Sweden on June 18. While details are still being finalized, Young assured fans, “Keep on rockin’ in the free world.”

This marks Young’s first-ever performance in Ukraine and comes at a time of heightened political tension following a recent clash between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky. The legendary rocker has never shied away from political commentary, recently criticizing Trump’s leadership and calling for peaceful demonstrations in the U.S.

Emphasizing music’s power to unite, Young described the Love Earth Tour as a celebration of democracy. “Old songs and new songs. Old words and new words. Long jams! Love and democracy reign in the U.S. and around the world,” he declared.

- Advertisement -

Fans can also look forward to new releases from Young. His latest track with Chrome Hearts, Big Change, recently dropped, while Coastal, the soundtrack to his 2023 tour film directed by Daryl Hannah, arrives on April 18. Additionally, one of Young’s long-lost albums, Oceanside Countryside, is set for release on March 7.

With this powerful gesture, Young continues to use his music as a force for unity, proving that rock and roll still has the power to inspire change.