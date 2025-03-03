“El Mal” Wins Best Original Song at the 2025 Oscars

The 2025 Oscars saw a thrilling moment in music history as “El Mal” from the film “Emilia Pérez” won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Presented by rock legend Mick Jagger, the award was met with resounding applause, marking a significant achievement for the film’s musical team.

Composed by Clément Ducol and Camille, with additional lyrical contributions by Jacques Audiard, “El Mal” captivated audiences with its emotional depth and powerful storytelling. The song was performed in the film by Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofía Gascón, leaving a lasting impression on both viewers and the Academy.

The competition for Best Original Song was fierce this year. “El Mal” was one of two nominated tracks from “Emilia Pérez,” alongside “Mi Camino,” performed by Selena Gomez. Other contenders included “The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight,” composed by Diane Warren, “Like a Bird” from A24’s “Sing Sing,” created by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada, and “Never Too Late” from the Disney+ documentary, co-written by Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Brandi Carlile, and Andrew Watt.

Elton John, a five-time nominee in this category, previously won for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” in 2020 and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King” in 1995. However, this year belonged to “El Mal,” a song that resonated with audiences and underscored the film’s dramatic narrative.

The Oscars continue to celebrate the role of music in film, recognizing compositions that enhance storytelling and evoke deep emotions. With its victory, “El Mal” joins the ranks of iconic Oscar-winning songs, further solidifying “Emilia Pérez” as a standout in cinematic history.