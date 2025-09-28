The Hollywood Bowl has hosted countless iconic nights, but few as electrifying as last week’s co-headline shows featuring Pulp and LCD Soundsystem. On September 25 and 26, the two legendary acts shared the stage in Los Angeles, closing their run with a politically charged collaboration: a live debut of Heaven 17’s 1981 synthpop anthem “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang.”

The performance was more than just a cover—it was a statement, a nod to shared history, and a reminder of the enduring power of music to reflect the times.

A Historic Collaboration

Friday night’s show saw James Murphy’s LCD Soundsystem invite Jarvis Cocker and the rest of Pulp to join them on stage for the Heaven 17 classic. Fans witnessed a rare duet between Cocker and LCD’s Nancy Whang, who traded biting lines while the combined forces of both bands brought the track’s urgent groove to life.

This marked the first time the track had been performed live by LCD Soundsystem, despite their earlier studio recording for Electric Lady Sessions in 2019 (originally cut in 2018 for Amazon). Pulp’s addition elevated the moment into something unforgettable, blending Sheffield grit with New York cool.

Why Fascist Groove Thang Matters Now

Originally released in 1981, “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang” by Heaven 17—a Sheffield band with ties to The Human League—was a bold protest against authoritarian politics. Glenn Gregory’s lyrics called out Reagan’s election, earning the song a BBC ban for its pointed message.

For the Hollywood Bowl performance, Whang reprised the updated lyric LCD introduced in their studio version:

“The orange one is president / Fascist god in motion.”

The change connected the song’s 1980s origins with today’s political climate, underscoring its lasting relevance. As James Murphy noted on stage, the track’s themes resonate “maybe even more today than 44 years ago.”

Setlists and Highlights

LCD Soundsystem’s headlining set was stacked with fan favorites including “Dance Yrself Clean,” “Someone Great,” “All My Friends,” and “New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down.” The Heaven 17 cover appeared near the end, amplifying the night’s energy before the closing run.

For Pulp, the shows capped their North American tour, which supported their comeback album More—their first full-length release in 24 years. The Hollywood Bowl collaboration felt like a fitting finale, uniting old friends on stage.

Pulp & LCD Soundsystem: A Longstanding Connection

This isn’t the first creative meeting between the two acts. In 2013, James Murphy produced Pulp’s reunion single “After You.” Originally a demo from the We Love Life sessions (2001), the track was re-recorded in 2012 and became Pulp’s first new single in over a decade.

That collaboration paved the way for moments like the Hollywood Bowl performance, where history, respect, and artistry intertwined seamlessly.

FAQ Section

Q1: What song did Pulp and LCD Soundsystem cover together at the Hollywood Bowl?

They performed a live debut of Heaven 17’s 1981 classic “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang.”

Q2: Have LCD Soundsystem performed this track before?

Yes, they recorded a version for Electric Lady Sessions in 2019, but the Hollywood Bowl shows marked the first time it appeared in a live setlist.

Q3: What connects Pulp and LCD Soundsystem?

James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem produced Pulp’s 2013 reunion single “After You.” The Hollywood Bowl collaboration built on that creative history.