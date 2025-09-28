Dancefloors worldwide just got a new anthem. Azteck, global superstar Pitbull, and Italian powerhouse Gabry Ponte have joined forces on “Pretty Woman (All Around The World),” a euphoric reimagining of Roy Orbison’s timeless hit. Released via Virgin Records, the single blends infectious beats, nostalgic hooks, and feel-good energy that’s tailor-made for 2025’s biggest festivals and club nights.

A Celebration of Women Everywhere

At its core, “Pretty Woman (All Around The World)” is more than just a dance track — it’s a vibrant tribute to women worldwide. With Pitbull’s signature vocals driving the momentum, the record explodes into high-energy choruses layered with Gabry Ponte’s signature melodic production. The result is a euphoric anthem that feels both fresh and familiar, balancing modern electronic elements with a nostalgic nod to Orbison’s original 1964 classic.

The iconic “Oh, Pretty Woman” has surpassed 750 million streams and soundtracked the legendary 1990 film Pretty Woman. Six decades later, Azteck, Pitbull, and Ponte give the timeless melody a new lease of life — with peak-time energy and a global dance twist.

- Advertisement -

Azteck: From Hitmaker to Festival Star

British/Dutch producer Ki Fitzgerald, known as Azteck, may have only launched his solo career in 2020, but his trajectory has been meteoric. A seasoned songwriter and producer for industry heavyweights, he has since stepped into the spotlight with his own releases.

With performances at Tomorrowland, Untold, Sunburn Goa, Neversea, and Ushuaïa Ibiza, Azteck has quickly established himself as one of dance music’s most exciting names. Featured as one of the Future Four on One World Radio, his sound fuses festival euphoria with intimate emotional punch — a formula on full display in “Pretty Woman (All Around The World).”

Pitbull: Mr. Worldwide Still Reigns

Few artists embody global reach like Pitbull. The Miami-born superstar, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and Grammy winner has sold over 25 million albums, achieved countless international No.1s, and racked up 15 billion video views. Known for bringing irresistible energy to any collaboration, Pitbull’s presence ensures “Pretty Woman (All Around The World)” instantly commands the dancefloor.

Gabry Ponte: Italy’s Dance Music Titan

With a career spanning more than 25 years, Gabry Ponte remains one of electronic music’s most prolific figures. The Grammy-nominated DJ/producer is the #1 streamed DJ in Italy and one of the Top 3 most-streamed Italian artists globally, boasting over 7.48 billion streams. From his early hits like “Thunder” and “Monster” to recent fan favorite “Exotica”, Ponte continues to balance commercial success with underground credibility.

His production stamp on “Pretty Woman (All Around The World)” adds the polished, melodic touch that has made him a household name in dance music.

A Timeless Classic Reborn for 2025

By combining Orbison’s unforgettable melody with cutting-edge production and Pitbull’s undeniable charisma, “Pretty Woman (All Around The World)” feels primed to dominate both festival mainstages and radio airwaves. It’s the kind of track that bridges generations — connecting 1964 with 2025 in one soaring dance anthem.

- Advertisement -

FAQ Section:

What is “Pretty Woman (All Around The World)”?

It’s a 2025 dance reimagination of Roy Orbison’s legendary hit, created by Azteck with Pitbull and Gabry Ponte. Who are the artists behind “Pretty Woman (All Around The World)”?

The track is a collaboration between British/Dutch producer Azteck, global superstar Pitbull, and Italian DJ/producer Gabry Ponte. Which label released Azteck, Pitbull & Gabry Ponte’s “Pretty Woman”?

The track was released on Virgin Records in 2025.

🎶 5 Modern Dance Reworks of Classics You Need to Hear

If you’re vibing with Azteck, Pitbull & Gabry Ponte’s “Pretty Woman (All Around The World)”, check out these other tracks where electronic music meets timeless classics:

Kygo – “Higher Love” (feat. Whitney Houston)

A tropical house reimagining of Whitney’s iconic hit, bringing her timeless vocals to new audiences. Robin Schulz – “Sugar” (feat. Francesco Yates)

Built around Baby Bash’s “Suga Suga”, this one blends nostalgia with modern deep house grooves. David Guetta – “I’m Good (Blue)” (with Bebe Rexha)

A global chart-topper reworking Eiffel 65’s late-’90s classic “Blue (Da Ba Dee).” Sigala – “Easy Love”

Sampling the Jackson 5’s “ABC”, this energetic anthem has become a festival and radio staple. Alesso & Katy Perry – “When I’m Gone”

A sleek electronic-pop hit that echoes the emotional resonance of classic dancefloor ballads.