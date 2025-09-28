Today sees the release of “Save Me”, the highly anticipated first collaboration between rising German DJ/producer Marten Lou and UK heavyweights CamelPhat. The track fuses both artists’ strengths into a melodic house anthem that is equal parts cinematic, emotional, and club-ready.

A Collaboration Born from Respect

CamelPhat, the Grammy-nominated duo behind the global hit “Cola” (with more than 1 billion streams), were early supporters of Marten Lou’s productions. That mutual admiration has now culminated in “Save Me”, a single that strips away unnecessary flash and instead dives into hypnotic grooves, atmospheric textures, and raw sensuality.

For Marten Lou, whose fast-rising career includes standout tracks like “My Love For You (Yebba’s Heartbreak)” and “Another Life”, the release is another milestone that cements his reputation as one of the most exciting new names in melodic house.

The Sound of “Save Me”

Musically, “Save Me” is a masterclass in restrained yet powerful production. Driving basslines pulse beneath dreamy synthscapes, while razor-sharp melodies rise and fall like a tide. Floating above it all are vulnerable vocals delivering the emotional core:

“Who’s gonna save me when you’re gone? / I’m only barely hanging on.”

It’s a line that captures the fragility of love and loss, wrapped inside peak-time club energy — at once fragile and fierce.

Tested on the Dancefloor

The collaboration didn’t arrive in a vacuum. This summer, Marten Lou and CamelPhat road-tested “Save Me” live at Pacha Ibiza during CamelPhat’s third sold-out residency season. The reaction was explosive, with thousands of clubgoers experiencing the track before its official release.

Both acts closed the summer on a high: CamelPhat delivered 21 unforgettable nights at Pacha, while Marten Lou clocked in more than 45 shows across 14 countries, from Coachella and Tomorrowland to sets at Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa.

With both artists continuing packed tour schedules through the fall, “Save Me” is already shaping up to be the soundtrack of Ibiza’s closing parties and beyond.

Who Is Marten Lou?

In just a few short years, Marten Lou has gone from underground newcomer to global festival regular. His productions, blending hypnotic melodies and emotional depth, have amassed more than 80 million streams and 5.5 million monthly Spotify listeners. From Burning Man to Untold Festival, he has carved out a reputation for high-energy sets that balance intimacy with scale. Supported by peers like Keinemusik, Adriatique, and CamelPhat themselves, Lou is steadily shaping the future of deep and melodic house.

CamelPhat: A Duo That Defines an Era

Few duos have had the impact of CamelPhat. Since breaking through with “Cola” in 2017, Liverpool’s Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala have consistently redefined house music. With hits like “Spektrum”, “Panic Room”, and “The Sign” with Anyma, plus recent releases under their When Stars Align label, CamelPhat balance underground credibility with festival mainstage dominance.

Their latest chapter includes “Spiritual Milk” and a third studio album on the horizon — with “Save Me” a standout moment in their evolving journey.

FAQ Section:

Who are the artists behind “Save Me”?

