Post Malone’s 2025 Big Ass Stadium Tour & Coachella Headlining Rumors

Post Malone Announces 2025 Big Ass Stadium Tour and Sparks Coachella Rumors

Post Malone is gearing up for an explosive 2025 with the announcement of his Big Ass Stadium Tour. Spanning 25 stadiums across North America, the tour will kick off in Salt Lake City, Utah, and wrap up in San Francisco on July 1. Featuring support from country stars Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell, the tour cements Malone’s transformation into a country-influenced superstar.

Among the announced dates, two performances in Indio, California, on April 13 and April 20 have sparked rumors that Malone will be headlining Coachella 2025. The festival, scheduled for April 11–13 and 18–20, typically announces its lineup in January, but these coinciding dates strongly suggest Malone will take the stage at the iconic event.

- Advertisement -

The speculation follows Post Malone’s show-stopping performance at Stagecoach 2024, where he performed alongside country legends Brad Paisley and Dwight Yoakam, while also debuting I Had Some Help with Morgan Wallen.

The Big Ass Stadium Tour will bring Malone to some of the most iconic venues across the U.S. and Canada, including Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, and Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Fans are already buzzing about what surprises Malone might have in store after his electrifying debut headlining stadium performance in 2024.

See Post Malone’s full 2025 tour dates below and stay tuned for Coachella’s official lineup announcement. Pre-sale tickets for the stadium tour are available now, and fans can’t wait to witness Malone’s blend of country and pop magic on the grandest stages.

Post Malone’s 2025 Big Ass Stadium Tour dates so far:

* – without Jelly Roll

^ – with Sierra Ferrell

- Advertisement -

APRIL

13 – Indio, CA – TBC (assumed to be Coachella)

20 – Indio, CA – TBC (assumed to be Coachella)

29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium^

MAY

03 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^

07 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome^

09 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium^

11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium^

13 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium^

18 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field^

20 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium^

22 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field^

24 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

26 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

28 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium^

29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park^

31 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

JUNE

02 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium

04 – New York, NY – Citi Field

08 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium*

10 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

13 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

15 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

21 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium*

24 – Boise, ID – Albertsons Stadium

26 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

28 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

JULY

01 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park