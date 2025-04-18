Post Malone and Morgan Wallen are doubling down on their country chemistry with the release of “I Ain’t Comin’ Back”, their latest collaborative single set to appear on Wallen’s forthcoming album I’m the Problem. Dropping April 18, the track blends backroad grit with heartland swagger — and it’s already making waves in both the country and crossover charts.

This is the second time the two genre-defying artists have joined forces, following the 2024 mega-hit “I Had Some Help”, which not only topped the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks but also set a Spotify record for the most single-day streams for a country track. The song earned Grammy nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, establishing the duo as a serious force in modern country.

Co-written by a powerhouse lineup — Wallen, Malone, Louis Bell, HARDY, ERNEST, and Ryan Vojtesak — “I Ain’t Comin’ Back” is a defiant, steel-toed anthem laced with dusty production, smoky harmonies, and a driving chorus that hits like a shot of Tennessee whiskey.

The single previews I’m the Problem, Wallen’s highly anticipated new album arriving May 16. Other singles like “Lies Lies Lies,” “Just in Case,” and “Love Somebody” have already hinted at a project that blends raw vulnerability with full-throttle Southern charm.

Meanwhile, Post Malone continues to flirt with a full-fledged country pivot. After closing out Coachella’s first weekend with a genre-bending performance that included “I Ain’t Comin’ Back”, he confirmed that he’s been deep in the Nashville trenches, writing nearly 35 new tracks with writers like HARDY and ERNEST. “It’s just a matter of which ones rock, and which ones suckk,” he told Billboard.

The excitement doesn’t stop there — Wallen’s I’m the Problem Tour kicks off June 20 at Houston’s NRG Stadium, spanning 20 shows across the U.S. this summer. With new music, sold-out dates, and this latest star-powered single, Wallen and Malone are proving that country’s mainstream moment isn’t just a phase — it’s the new frontier.