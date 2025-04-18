Lana Del Rey’s “Bluebird” Takes Flight in Her Country-Folk Renaissance

Lana Del Rey has unveiled “Bluebird”, a tender, twilight-tinged ballad and the second official single from her upcoming 10th studio album. Arriving just a week after “Henry, Come On”, this latest release confirms that Del Rey’s new creative chapter is as unpredictable as it is enchanting.

A soft echo of Americana filtered through her dreamlike lens, “Bluebird” is more than a flirtation with country — it’s a fully realized exploration. Acoustic guitar strums dance beneath sweeping string arrangements, and Del Rey’s signature reverb-drenched vocals float like dusk settling over a quiet prairie town. The track was co-written with acclaimed Nashville songwriter Luke Laird and produced by longtime collaborator Drew Erickson, blending Laurel Canyon folk aesthetics with Southern storytelling in a way only Lana can.

Though fans were expecting her new album, once titled Lasso and later The Right Person Will Stay, to land on May 10, the timeline remains hazy. In a characteristically cryptic Instagram post — since deleted — Lana mused, “You know it’s not going to come on time, right? Should I even tell you that the name changed again?” This playful ambiguity only adds to the mystique surrounding her latest work.

The album, still shrouded in secrecy, is said to contain 13 tracks, with contributions from Jack Antonoff, Zachary Dawes, and Drew Erickson. While its final title remains unknown, its emotional core is already clear: raw vulnerability, sonic intimacy, and an embrace of pastoral aesthetics.

Lana Del Rey will bring her vision to the stage at Stagecoach on April 25, promising a “very special country set” and teasing more unreleased material. It’s been nearly a year since she headlined Coachella, and the return to festival stages feels like a poetic full circle. Additional U.K. dates in June and July and a stop at Iowa’s Hinterland Music Festival in August signal a packed summer ahead.

As “Bluebird” flutters into listeners’ hearts, one thing is certain — Lana Del Rey’s ability to reinvent herself while staying unmistakably herself is nothing short of magic.