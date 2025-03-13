Playboi Carti Announces “I AM MUSIC” Release Date

After years of anticipation, Playboi Carti has officially confirmed the release date for his new album, I AM MUSIC. The highly awaited project drops this Friday, March 14, 2025, marking his first full-length release since 2020’s Whole Lotta Red.

Carti took to Instagram to break the news, putting an end to months of speculation. The album rollout has been anything but subtle—fans first got a taste of the record during Rolling Loud Miami in December 2024, followed by a wave of mysterious billboards teasing the project. Earlier this week, Carti also confirmed that the album was completely finished.

While the tracklist remains under wraps, I AM MUSIC is rumored to have no guest features but could feature production from some of the biggest names in the industry, including Ye, Travis Scott, Mike Dean, and Metro Boomin. If true, this would continue Carti’s reputation for crafting sonically unique projects that push boundaries.

As his first album in five years, I AM MUSIC carries massive expectations. If the hype surrounding its release is any indication, Playboi Carti is about to take over 2025.