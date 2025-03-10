Playboi Carti Confirms ‘I AM MUSIC’ Album Is Finished

Playboi Carti has officially confirmed that his long-awaited album, I AM MUSIC, is complete, bringing fans one step closer to its highly anticipated release.

The rapper made the announcement after sharing a screenshot of a conversation with producer Wheezy, where they discussed sampling JAY-Z’s Girls, Girls, Girls. This led to speculation that the project was still in progress, but Carti quickly shut down the rumors. “MY ALBUM DONE,” he stated, clarifying that his chat with Wheezy was about something else entirely.

Carti has been building hype around I AM MUSIC for months. In February, billboards promoting the album appeared in major cities, and he even previewed new tracks at Rolling Loud Miami in December 2024, hinting at the project’s evolving sound.

While an official release date remains unknown, this latest update suggests fans won’t have to wait much longer. Stay tuned for more details on Carti’s next era.

PLAYBOI CARTI’S I AM MUSIC IS FINISHED 🚨 “MY ALBUM DONE ME N WHEEZY TALKING ABOUT SOME OL OTHER SH*TTT” pic.twitter.com/gYlizHWliQ — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) March 9, 2025