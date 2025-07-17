Placebo’s “This Search For Meaning”: A Must-Have 4-Disc Deluxe Collection for 2025

In 2025, Placebo return with This Search For Meaning, a stunning 4-disc deluxe release set to drop on September 12 via SO Recordings. This ambitious project celebrates the band’s legacy and their ever-evolving artistry through a deeply curated experience.

The collection includes the brand-new Oscar Sansom-directed documentary, which originally premiered in theaters in 2023. Blending intimate interviews with cinematic footage from the historic Twickenham Studios, it explores Placebo’s artistic philosophy, the emotional gravity of their lyrics, and their cultural resonance. The film features commentary from Shirley Manson, Robbie Williams, Benedict Cumberbatch, Yungblud, and more.

Also included are two full CDs from the electrifying This Is What You Wanted – Live In Mexico City concert, recorded in front of over 1.5 million fans during the band’s global tour for Never Let Me Go. The setlist spans classics like “The Bitter End,” “Too Many Friends,” and fresh highlights like “Beautiful James,” along with powerful covers of “Shout” and “Running Up That Hill.”

Finally, fans will receive a bonus edition of Never Let Me Go, featuring exclusive material and new arrangements that expand the sonic boundaries of the original 2022 release.

Packaged in a luxurious six-panel digipak with a detachable poster booklet, This Search For Meaning is a collector’s dream – a definitive portrait of Placebo’s past, present, and future.

Placebo – This Is What You Wanted – Live In Mexico City tracklisting

1. Opening Titles

2. Forever Chemicals

3. Beautiful James

4. Scene Of The Crime

5. Hugz

6. Happy Birthday In The Sky

7. Bionic

8. Twin Demons

9. Surrounded By Spies

10. Chemtrails

11. Sad White Reggae

12. Try Better Next Time

13. Too Many Friends

14. Went Missing

15. For What It’s Worth

16. Slave to The Wage

17. Song To Say Goodbye

18. Come Undone

19. The Bitter End

20. Infra-Red

21. Shout

22. Fix Yourself

23. Running Up That Hill