PinkPantheress Announces 2025 North American Tour: “An Evening With PinkPantheress”

British anti-pop icon PinkPantheress has officially unveiled her 2025 North American tour, An Evening With PinkPantheress, a highly anticipated nine-date run that spans six major cities this fall. Known for her dreamy soundscapes and internet-breaking hits like “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” with Ice Spice, the tour marks her return to the stage after a cancelled 2024 appearance schedule.

The announcement follows the massive success of her latest mixtape Fancy That, which earned over 98.7 million Spotify streams and landed at No. 3 on the UK Official Albums Chart. With fan-favorite tracks like “Tonight,” “Illegal,” and “Stateside,” PinkPantheress continues to shape the modern pop landscape. She was recently honored as Billboard’s Producer of the Year and recognized in Forbes’ prestigious 30 Under 30 list.

Her 2025 tour kicks off on October 24th with two nights at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, followed by stops in Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Oakland. This residency-style experience promises intimate yet dynamic performances, giving fans a closer look at the enigmatic artist’s evolution.

Pre-sale begins June 18 at 10 a.m. EDT, while general tickets go live on June 20 at 10 a.m. local time. PinkPantheress’ return is more than a comeback — it’s a statement, and her stage is set to become the heartbeat of alt-pop this fall.

For tour dates and presale registration, visit the official tour website.

“An Evening with PinkPantheress” 2025 North America Tour Dates:

Friday, October 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Saturday, October 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Monday, October 27 – Toronto, ONT – Massey Hall

Wednesday, October 29 – Toronto, ONT – Massey Hall

Saturday, November 1 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wednesday, November 5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Thursday, November 6 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Wednesday, November 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Thursday, November 13 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater