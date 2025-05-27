Pendulum Return with ‘Inertia’: First Album in 15 Years

Pendulum Announce ‘Inertia’ – First Album in 15 Years Featuring Star-Studded Collaborations

Drum & bass titans Pendulum are officially back with Inertia, their first studio album in 15 years. Set for release on August 22 via Mushroom Music, the 16-track record marks a bold new era for the Australian outfit and arrives on the heels of their critically praised arena and festival run.

Produced by frontman Rob Swire and Owen Charles in Pendulum’s London studio, Inertia promises to be their most personal and emotionally raw work to date. Featuring high-profile collaborations with Bullet For My Valentine, Wargasm, AWOLNATION, Scarlxrd, Joey Valence & Brae, and Hybrid Minds, the album reflects a journey of reinvention that began with the band’s Elemental (2021) and Anima (2023) EPs.

The album’s lead single, “Save The Cat”, is a blistering screamo anthem born out of emotional upheaval. “It was written during a period of self-questioning and frustration,” says Swire. “Love felt like something I didn’t fully trust myself with anymore.” The track, rooted in the aftermath of two breakups—one slow and the other sudden—sets the tone for a record that’s equal parts catharsis and chaos.

Swire sees Inertia as a moment of clarity: “Breakups do that—they strip things down and show you who you are. I’m just trying not to become the guy who needs to go through one just to make a record.”

Pendulum’s long-awaited return positions them as both torchbearers of their genre and fearless innovators. With a headline date at Milton Keynes Bowl on August 9, 2025, and more outdoor shows to come, Inertia is not just a comeback — it’s a statement.

Inertia Tracklisting:

1. Driver

2. Come Alive

3. Save The Cat

4. Archangel

5. Nothing For Free

6. Cannibal (ft. Wargasm)

7. Constellations

8. Halo (ft. Bullet For My Valentine)

9. Louder Than Words (ft. Hybrid Minds)

10. Napalm (ft. Joey Valence & Brae)

11. The endless Gaze

12. Guiding Lights (ft. AWOLNATION)

13. Colourfast

14. Silent Spinner

15. Mercy Killing (ft. Scarlxrd)

16. Cartagena