Panda Bear Unveils New Single “Ferry Lady” from Upcoming Album Sinister Grift

Panda Bear Shares New Single “Ferry Lady” and Trippy Video

Panda Bear has released “Ferry Lady,” the second single from his forthcoming album Sinister Grift. The track follows last year’s collaboration with Cindy Lee, Defense, and arrives alongside a hypnotic visual directed by Danny Perez. Watch the video below.

A Psychedelic Prelude to Sinister Grift

Sinister Grift, Panda Bear’s first solo album since 2019’s Buoys, is slated for release on February 28 via Domino. The project was created with contributions from Animal Collective bandmate Deakin and Spirit of the Beehive’s Rivka Ravede.

The new single Ferry Lady continues the artist’s signature blend of dreamy melodies and experimental soundscapes. With Danny Perez’s trippy visuals, the track provides a glimpse into the sonic and aesthetic journey fans can expect from the full album.

- Advertisement -

Tour Announced Ahead of Release

In addition to the album’s release, Panda Bear will kick off a tour leading up to Sinister Grift. Stay tuned for dates and ticket information as fans prepare to experience his new material live.

Mark your calendars for February 28 to dive into the world of Sinister Grift, and in the meantime, enjoy the surreal sound and visuals of Ferry Lady.