Panda Bear Announces New Solo Album Sinister Grift and 2025 Tour

Panda Bear, the iconic member of Animal Collective, has officially announced his upcoming solo album Sinister Grift, slated for release on February 28, 2025, via Domino. This marks Panda Bear’s first solo effort since 2019’s Buoys and promises to be a pivotal chapter in his career. The new record was crafted in his Lisbon studio with co-production from longtime collaborator and Animal Collective bandmate Josh “Deakin” Dibb.

A highlight of Sinister Grift is the single “Defense,” a haunting yet melodic collaboration with Cindy Lee. Panda Bear, aka Noah Lennox, continues to push boundaries by featuring contributions from all of Animal Collective’s members for the first time in his solo work. The album also includes collaborations with Spirit of the Beehive’s Rivka Ravede, adding another layer of complexity and depth to Panda Bear’s evolving sound.

Fans are buzzing about Sinister Grift, with early praise from artists like Jessica Pratt, who described the album as “a set of torch songs conveying hard-fought wisdom,” while Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin called it “a classic rock dream that ebbs into a nightmare.”

Panda Bear has also revealed a massive 2025 tour that will hit cities across the US, Europe, and Canada. Notably, he’ll be performing three special Canadian shows with Toro y Moi in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, October 18, with presales starting tomorrow, October 16, at 10 a.m. local time. Don’t miss the chance to experience Panda Bear’s new musical journey live!

Sinister Grift Tracklist:

1. Praise

2. Anywhere But Here

3. 50mg

4. Ends Meet

5. Just As Well

6. Ferry Lady

7. Venom’s In

8. Left in the Cold

9. Elegy for Noah Lou

10. Defense

Panda Bear 2024/2025 Tour Dates:

Dec 4 – Salão Brazil – Coimbra, PT

Dec 5 – Radar – Vigo, ES

Dec 6 – El Desierto – Valladolid, ES

Dec 7 – Plano B – Porto, PT

Dec 8 – ZDB – Lisboa, PT

Dec 10 – Lexington – London, UK

Dec 11 – Lark – Berlin, DE

Dec 13 – Le Hasard Ludique – Paris, FR

Feb 6 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN *

Feb 7 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL *

Feb 8 – Royal Oak Music Hall – Detroit, MI *

Feb 10 – The Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON *

Feb 11 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC *

Feb 12 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA *

Feb 14 – Terminal 5 – New York City, NY *

Feb 15 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA *

Feb 16 – 9 -30 Club – Washington, DC *

Feb 19 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC *

Feb 20 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN *

Feb 21 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA *

Mar 20 – Capitólio – Lisboa, PT

Mar 21 – Theatro Circo – Braga, PT

Mar 22 – Almacenes – Oviedo, ES

Mar 23 – Kafe Antzokia – Bilbao, ES

Mar 25 – Paral·lel 62 – Barcelona, ES

Mar 26 – 16 Toneladas – Valencia, ES

Mar 27 – La Sala – Madrid, ES

Mar 28 – Teatro das Figuras – Faro, PT

May 08 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ *

May 12 – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX *

May 13 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX *

May 14 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX *

May 16 – The Fillmore – Denver, CO *

May 19 – The Chapel – San Francisco, CA

May 21 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

May 22 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

May 23 – Hollywood Theatre – Vancouver, BC

* with Toro y Moi