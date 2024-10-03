Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour Concert Film Hits Netflix: Don’t Miss Out!”

Get ready to experience Olivia Rodrigo’s incredible Guts World Tour from the comfort of your own home. On October 29, the Grammy-winning pop sensation is bringing her concert film Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour to Netflix, offering fans a front-row seat to her high-energy performances. Directed by James Merryman, the film was shot at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome and captures Rodrigo’s dynamic live renditions of songs from both her Guts and Sour albums.

For those who couldn’t attend her sold-out tour, Rodrigo has made it possible to relive the experience from home. “I am so excited to share the Guts World Tour with my fans,” Rodrigo said. “Now, everyone can enjoy the best seats in the house!” The Netflix special follows the pop star’s journey from her second album, Guts, which features chart-topping hits like “Vampire” and “All-American Bitch,” along with performances from her debut Sour, including fan favorites like “Drivers License.”

The Guts World Tour kicked off in February 2024 and has been praised as one of the year’s best rock tours, with critics like Variety’s Chris Willman noting Rodrigo’s unmatched talent in both songwriting and performance. The concert film offers fans an exclusive opportunity to witness her electrifying stage presence and relive the adrenaline of her live shows.

Mark your calendars for October 29 and prepare to rock out with Olivia Rodrigo—this is one Netflix special you won’t want to miss!