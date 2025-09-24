Oasis Drop Unplugged ‘Morning Glory’ Ahead of 30th Anniversary

A stripped-back version of the Britpop anthem sets the tone for the deluxe reissue of their landmark album.

Oasis have unveiled a brand-new unplugged version of “Morning Glory”, the fiery title track from their 1995 classic (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The release comes as a preview for the album’s 30th anniversary deluxe edition, due out on October 3, 2025 via Big Brother Recordings.

Five Unplugged Cuts from a Britpop Landmark

The deluxe reissue will feature five newly recorded acoustic versions of fan favourites. Alongside “Morning Glory”, the collection includes stripped-down takes of “Cast No Shadow”, “Wonderwall”, “Champagne Supernova”, and the B-side “Acquiesce”, which was previewed earlier this year.

All tracks were produced and mixed by Noel Gallagher with engineer Callum Marinho at Gallagher’s Lone Star Sound studio in London. Working from the original master recordings, the new sessions breathe fresh life into some of Oasis’ most iconic material.

While Oasis are no strangers to acoustic renditions, “Morning Glory (Unplugged)” takes a different approach. The pared-down arrangement strips away the wall of guitars, placing emphasis on Liam Gallagher’s urgent vocals. Midway through, a subtle piano break introduces a jazzy interlude, offering a new dimension to a song once defined by distortion and swagger.

A Record That Defined the ’90s

Originally released on October 2, 1995, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? quickly became a generational touchstone. Featuring defining singles like “Wonderwall”, “Don’t Look Back in Anger” and “Champagne Supernova”, the record sold 22 million copies worldwide and remains the third biggest-selling studio album in UK history, according to the Official Charts Company.

Even in the streaming era, the album’s influence endures: in 2019, it was named the most-streamed album of the 1990s by National Album Day.

Oasis on the Road: Live ’25 Tour

The release of the unplugged “Morning Glory” coincides with the band’s ambitious Live ’25 reunion tour, which has already seen Oasis return to massive stadiums around the globe.

After a string of sold-out North American shows, the band’s UK leg wraps this weekend with two monumental nights at London’s Wembley Stadium. Earlier this summer, Oasis drew more than 150,000 fans over two nights at Croke Park in Dublin, underlining their status as one of the few bands still capable of selling out stadiums at scale.

From London, the tour heads east, with dates lined up in Seoul and Tokyo before continuing to Australia (Melbourne and Sydney) and then to South America, where Oasis will close the year with shows in Buenos Aires, Santiago, and São Paulo.

In a nod to their enduring fanbase, an official Oasis pop-up store has also opened in London, timed to coincide with the Wembley shows.

Why the Unplugged Versions Matter

For a band that hasn’t released an entirely new song in more than 16 years, even revisiting familiar material feels like an event. The unplugged versions offer both nostalgia and novelty: die-hard fans hear Liam’s voice in a new light, while younger listeners discover the raw heart behind Oasis’ stadium anthems.

The decision to mark the album’s anniversary with fresh recordings, rather than unreleased demos or live tapes, suggests Noel Gallagher’s desire to reframe Oasis’ legacy for 2025. Instead of simply looking back, the band is inviting fans to re-experience their catalogue in stripped-down, intimate form.

A Britpop Legacy, Recharged

Three decades on, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? remains more than just an album—it’s a cultural landmark. The new unplugged takes on its classics prove that Oasis’ songs can withstand reinvention while maintaining their emotional punch.

With the deluxe edition arriving on October 3 and the Live ’25 tour rolling across continents, 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most significant years in Oasis’ history since their ’90s heyday.

For fans, the message is clear: the glory days aren’t just in the past—they’re being reimagined in the present.