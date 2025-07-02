back to top
Oasis Release Unplugged “Acquiesce” Ahead of 30th Anniversary of (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?

New acoustic versions of iconic tracks set the stage for a deluxe reissue of one of Britpop’s greatest albums.

By fotis
In
Rock

Oasis are back in the spotlight with the release of a brand-new unplugged version of “Acquiesce“, the fan-favorite B-side to their 1995 hit “Some Might Say.” This acoustic rendition marks the first taste of a deluxe reissue celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal Britpop masterpiece, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, due out on October 3, 2025.

Produced and mixed by Noel Gallagher alongside Callum Marinho, the acoustic series includes stripped-down takes on “Wonderwall,” “Morning Glory,” “Champagne Supernova,” “Cast No Shadow,” and the newly released “Acquiesce.” Each track is reimagined with raw intimacy, capturing the essence of the band’s melodic brilliance with renewed warmth.

  •  Unplugged Acquiesce: A raw, emotional spin on a cult classic
  •  Five acoustic tracks remixed for today’s audiophiles
  •  New artwork by original designer Brian Cannon
  •  Exclusive liner notes for collectors and fans alike
  •  Remastered version of the original 1995 album also included

This reissue not only highlights Oasis’ enduring cultural impact, but also appeals to a new generation of vinyl and hi-fi purists. For fans of Britpop, nostalgia meets fidelity in a way that few anniversary editions manage to achieve.

Oasis – Acquiesce (Unplugged)

