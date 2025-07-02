Foo Fighters Drop First New Song of 2025 With Emotional Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters have officially entered their 30th year with a brand-new single—the first new song of 2025—and a raw, heartfelt message from Dave Grohl that hits just as hard as the music.

The track is their first original release since But Here We Are (2023) and comes in the wake of Josh Freese’s departure, which the band has yet to publicly comment on in detail. But the message, shared by Grohl to mark this milestone, goes far deeper than personnel changes.

“Over the years, we’ve experienced ecstatic joy and devastating pain. We’ve repaired broken bones and broken hearts. But we walked this road together—side by side, for each other. Because in life, you can’t do it alone.”

Grohl gives thanks to the drummers who’ve shaped the band’s rhythm over three decades:

William Goldsmith – “boundless energy”

Franz Stahl – “wise precision”

Josh Freese – “thunderous magic”

“This story would be incomplete without them,” Grohl writes. “We thank them for the time, music, and memories.”

But no name echoes louder in the message than Taylor Hawkins. Though he passed in 2022, his presence is still deeply embedded in every move the band makes.

“Taylor, your name is said every day. Sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile. But you’re still everywhere—in everything we do. The Foo Fighters will carry you in every note, until we reach the end.”

There’s no word yet on who will step behind the kit for the upcoming fall tour, though a press release confirms that the 2025 Foo Fighters lineup includes:

Dave Grohl

Nate Mendel

Pat Smear

Chris Shiflett

Rami Jaffee

The new single opens the next era for Foo Fighters—not just as a band, but as a brotherhood weathered by loss and strengthened by time. It’s a reminder: they’re still standing, still loud, and still healing—together.

Foo Fighters – Today’s Song