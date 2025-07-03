Armin van Buuren’s ‘Breathe’ Album Is His Most Personal Yet – And a Wake-Up Call for Dance Music

In 2025, Breathe isn’t just an album—it’s a transformation. With “Breathe Out”, the second and final part of his ninth studio project, Armin van Buuren peels back the layers of superstardom and shares the story behind his personal reset.

What began as burnout and disconnection evolved into a full-circle moment of clarity and artistry. “I wasn’t living. I was on autopilot,” Armin admits. That brutal honesty powers the pulse of Breathe, split between the reflective Breathe In and the emotionally charged Breathe Out.

The result? A 51-track opus that spans genres, generations, and emotional states. Collaborations with David Guetta, Moby, Pendulum, and Bon Jovi fuse trance with pop, techno, and orchestral elements, while singles like “Let It Be For Love” and “Want Some More” highlight his sharp, evolved production.

But beyond the beats lies something deeper: vulnerability. Armin opens up about his mental health struggles, pushing for openness in an industry often masked by perfection. “Being vulnerable might just be the strongest thing you can be,” he says—a mantra embedded in every note of this record.

Breathe is not just a sonic evolution. It’s an invitation: to pause, reflect, and reconnect. For both Armin and his fans, this is more than music—it’s medicine.

Armin van Buuren – Breathe