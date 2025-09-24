Tyler, The Creator Wraps Chromakopia Tour in Manila, Hints at Break

Tyler, The Creator Bids Manila Farewell as Chromakopia Tour Ends, Teases Long Break

Tyler, The Creator closed out his globe-spanning Chromakopia World Tour in Manila, Philippines this past weekend — but the emotional finale may mark the end of an era for the rapper-producer’s live shows.

Speaking candidly to the sold-out crowd at Araneta Coliseum on Sunday (Sept. 21), Tyler reflected on his decade-plus of touring and hinted at stepping away from the road:

“I’m excited to go home and think about if I’ll ever really tour again. I can’t lie to y’all, I’m at that part of my life where, man, I’ve done enough. Let me go take a very, very, very long break.”

The admission capped a high-energy performance that showcased both his catalog’s range and his evolution as an artist.

Manila Show: More Than Just a Rap Concert

Even before doors opened, the streets surrounding Araneta Coliseum buzzed with anticipation. Fans arrived dressed in outfits inspired by Tyler’s various eras — Ivy League fits, fuzzy textures, pastel suits — transforming the venue into a walking tribute to his eclectic style.

The night kicked off with opening duo Paris Texas, who energized the crowd with raw, experimental cuts like “girls like drugs” and “FORCE OF HABIT.” But the electricity surged when Tyler himself hit the stage in an all-yellow GOLF le FLEUR* look, opening with “Big Poe” and sliding into his hit “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE.”

Throughout the evening, he moved seamlessly between eras:

Chromakopia standouts like “St. Chroma” and “Like Him.”

Fan-favorites from IGOR including “EARFQUAKE” and “ARE WE STILL FRIENDS?”

Nostalgic deep cuts from Goblin and Wolf, such as “She” and “Tamale.”

Recent hits from Call Me If You Get Lost, including “LUMBERJACK” and “DOGTOOTH.”

The Manila audience responded with unrelenting energy, creating spontaneous mosh pits and singing entire verses back to Tyler, who at times let the crowd take over.

A Career-Spanning Setlist, A Full-Circle Moment

As the show progressed, Tyler leaned into the emotional weight of his newer material. Tracks like “Like Him” carried a haunting resonance, contrasting sharply with the shock-value brashness of his early years.

Closing the main set with “See You Again” and “NEW MAGIC WAND,” Tyler returned for a one-song encore of “Sugar On My Tongue.” Bathed in blue light, he bowed deeply in gratitude, reminding fans of his humble beginnings: making beats in his bedroom before rising to global acclaim.

What’s Next for Tyler?

While Tyler’s future on the road remains uncertain, he won’t be disappearing entirely. He is set to host and headline his beloved Camp Flog Gnaw carnival at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 15–16, 2025, with a lineup featuring Childish Gambino, Clipse, 2 Chainz, Tems, and more.

Looking further ahead, he’ll return to stages in 2026 with a run through Lollapalooza festivals in Argentina, Brazil, and Chile, alongside additional shows across Latin America.

But for now, Tyler has earned his break. After releasing two albums in less than a year (Chromakopia in October 2024 and the surprise dance-driven Don’t Tap The Glass in July 2025), then embarking on a marathon world tour, the 34-year-old is ready to recharge.

A Bittersweet Goodbye

Manila may have been the final stop, but it was also a powerful testament to Tyler, The Creator’s artistry. His ability to blend spectacle, vulnerability, and raw energy into one unforgettable show reaffirmed why he’s considered one of modern music’s most influential figures.

If this does mark the beginning of a touring hiatus, fans can rest assured that Tyler left the stage on his own terms: with gratitude,

honesty, and an entire arena echoing his lyrics back at him.