Cardi B Replaces The Weeknd at 2025 Global Citizen Festival

Cardi B to headline Global Citizen Festival 2025 in NYC

The 2025 Global Citizen Festival is set to light up Central Park this Saturday, September 27—and it just got a major shake-up. Organizers confirmed that Cardi B will replace The Weeknd as headliner, after the Canadian superstar pulled out due to personal reasons.

The Weeknd steps down

In a message to fans, The Weeknd shared his decision on social media:

“I regret to share that, due to personal reasons, I am unable to perform at Global Citizen. Thank you to my fans for taking action with them, as I believe in their mission deeply. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Originally scheduled to co-headline with Shakira, The Weeknd’s withdrawal left a last-minute gap that Global Citizen quickly filled with one of New York’s biggest stars.

Cardi B brings the drama to Central Park

The Bronx-born rapper, who just released her long-awaited sophomore album Am I the Drama?, couldn’t hide her excitement about performing at home.

“Central Park, I’m coming for you!!!” Cardi B said in a statement. “I can’t wait to be home in New York, and to bring my new songs and all the DRAMA to the Global Citizen Festival. This one’s not like other music festivals—this one is about coming together to help children around the world, and I’m so proud to support such an important cause. New York City—see you Saturday. Let’s get it!!!”

Fans can expect to hear tracks from the new album, including the Kehlani collaboration Safe, which arrived with a striking music video earlier this month.

Festival lineup and hosts

The 2025 edition of the Global Citizen Festival will be hosted by Hugh Jackman and co-hosted by Adam Lambert, Bill Nye, Liza Koshy, and Danai Gurira.

The full performance lineup includes:

Cardi B (headliner, replacing The Weeknd)

Tyla

Ayra Starr

Mariah the Scientist

Camilo

Elyanna

As always, the festival will stream live on YouTube and other platforms, ensuring that fans worldwide can join in.

More than just music

Unlike traditional festivals, Global Citizen is built around activism. Tickets are free but earned through the Global Citizen app, where fans take actions to support campaigns against extreme poverty, hunger, and climate injustice.

In a statement, Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans praised Cardi B for stepping up:

“We are incredibly grateful to Cardi B, who has joined the Global Citizen Festival lineup. She’s an outstanding performer, who will light up Central Park in spectacular fashion. We wish The Weeknd support and want to thank him and his fans for all taking action with us to help end extreme poverty.”

Cardi B’s big year

Cardi B’s headlining slot arrives just a week after Am I the Drama? earned Platinum certification from the RIAA on release day. The rapper is also gearing up for her massive Little Miss Drama Tour, a 30-date trek across North America and Europe set for 2026.

Her Global Citizen performance is expected to give fans a first taste of what she’s bringing to the stage on tour, while also spotlighting the causes that the festival supports.

Quick Wrap-Up

With Cardi B stepping in for The Weeknd, the 2025 Global Citizen Festival promises a high-energy celebration in the heart of New York City. Blending music with activism, the festival remains one of the most unique cultural events of the year—this time with Cardi bringing all the drama, in the best way possible.