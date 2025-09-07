Cardi B’s NYC Hustle: “Am I The Drama?” Album Push 2025

Cardi B never misses a beat when it comes to entertaining her fans, and her latest promotional stunt for her upcoming sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, proves just that. With the highly anticipated project set to drop on September 19, 2025, the Grammy-winning rapper turned New York City sidewalks into her personal sales booth — complete with bargain deals, incense, and her trademark humor.

Cardi B Turns NYC Into Her Pop-Up Shop

Dressed in a casual hoodie and Rastacap, Cardi B set up shop on a busy Manhattan corner. In true street-vendor style, she spread out CDs, vinyl editions, and even her viral Courtroom Edition covers on a black sheet, calling out prices to passing pedestrians. With Bob Marley’s “One Love” playing in the background, she waved incense sticks and shouted playful deals: “$9.99 for the new ones! $20! We got the exclusive Cardi B new album, vinyls, CDs — $9.99!”

The scene quickly went viral, as fans and curious onlookers filmed the rapper bringing grassroots energy to the rollout of one of 2025’s most anticipated albums.

Social Media Buzz & Celebrity Support

Unsurprisingly, Cardi’s clip lit up social media. Artists like Diplo chimed in with jokes (“I bought forty”), while Kehlani praised her hoodie choice, and Tyla simply laughed along. Cardi herself captioned the video: “My label said I gotta get out in these streets and sell this album.”

The stunt showcased her comedic timing but also highlighted her dedication to connecting directly with fans. By blending humor, hustle, and authenticity, Cardi reinforced why she remains one of hip-hop’s most relatable stars.

The Album: “Am I The Drama?” Drops Sept. 19

Am I The Drama? marks Cardi B’s long-awaited sophomore album, a 23-track project featuring both of her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits, “WAP” (2020) and “Up” (2021). Anticipation is sky-high, with fans eager for fresh anthems and bold storytelling from the Bronx femcee.

Adding to the momentum, Cardi was recently honored with the 2025 Billboard Impact of the Year Award at the R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event in Brooklyn. In her Billboard cover story, she admitted: “I’m really one of those artists that people ask for their albums the most every year. Imagine nobody asking for your music? That’s why I’m so confident.”

With her mix of confidence, humor, and undeniable star power, Cardi B is proving that she’s not just dropping an album — she’s delivering a cultural moment.