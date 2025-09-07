Lady Gaga & Tim Burton Unite: “The Dead Dance” Video 2025

Lady Gaga has once again proven her mastery of blending music with theatrical spectacle. On September 3, 2025, the pop icon released the official music video for her new single, “The Dead Dance”, directed by the one and only Tim Burton. The track features prominently in the second season of Netflix’s hit gothic series, Wednesday, where Gaga also makes a guest appearance.

A Gothic Collaboration: Gaga Meets Burton

The video was filmed at Mexico’s famously eerie Island of the Dolls, instantly setting the mood for a macabre yet mesmerizing visual. Gaga appears in a Victorian-inspired costume, styled to resemble a cracked porcelain doll — a look that is equal parts haunting and captivating.

As the music intensifies, the abandoned dolls come to life, their unsettling movements echoing the choreography led by Parris Goebel. The black-and-white visuals gradually shift into bursts of color, creating a surreal, cinematic experience reminiscent of Michael Jackson’s Thriller. Fans and critics alike have praised the video as a perfect marriage of Burton’s gothic storytelling and Gaga’s flair for theatrical pop.

Social Media Reaction: “Spooky Szn Has Arrived”

Within hours of release, The Dead Dance video went viral across platforms. Fans flooded the comments with reactions ranging from “Absolute cinema 🖤🔥” to “best Gaga video ever.” Netflix’s Wednesday Instagram account even joined in, urging followers to “DO THE DEAD DANCE.”

The timing couldn’t be more fitting, as Gaga has long embraced darker aesthetics in her music and visuals. This release cements her as one of pop’s most fearless performers, unafraid to push boundaries with both sound and imagery.

Gaga’s Role in Wednesday Season 2

Alongside the music, Gaga takes on the role of Rosaline Rotwood, a deceased professor at Nevermore Academy in Season 2 of Wednesday. Her character adds another layer of intrigue to the series, further deepening her collaboration with Burton, who serves as both director and executive producer.

In a recent interview, Burton praised their partnership: “She’s an inspiring artist and I feel very connected to her. It’s exciting to work with someone I respect and admire.”

With The Dead Dance, Gaga not only enhances the world of Wednesday but also reclaims her throne as pop’s reigning queen of the theatrical and the avant-garde. This video is more than just a release — it’s an event marking the official arrival of spooky season 2025.