Drake Drops “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2” Remix (2025)

Drake is keeping fans on their toes with fresh drops from his ICEMAN livestream series. The Toronto superstar has officially released “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2”, a reimagined version of the track from PARTYNEXTDOOR’s recent project $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. This remix features producer-rapper Cash Cobain, whose unique “sexy drill” sound adds a new dimension to the fan-favorite.

The Remix: Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Cash Cobain

The original “Somebody Loves Me” was already a standout cut from the Valentine’s Day R&B album by PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake. With the new remix, Cobain flips the beat with a more uptempo, slightly Afrobeats-inspired rhythm, creating a contrast to the darker, toxic R&B vibe of the first version.

Drake opens the track with a brand-new verse before Cobain slides in with his trademark swagger. PARTYNEXTDOOR anchors the second half, slowing down the tempo to deliver his signature atmospheric vocals. The result is a three-part collaboration that blends energy, sensuality, and smooth transitions, making it one of Drake’s most refreshing drops this year.

ICEMAN Series: Direct-to-Fan Connection

Drake launched the ICEMAN livestream in July 2025, using it as both a performance stage and a testing ground for new material. Past episodes have featured previews like “What Did I Miss?”, his collaboration with Central Cee “Which One”, and rumored cuts such as “Dog House” with Yeat and “That’s Just How I Feel.”

Out of the Episode 3 previews, only “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2” received an immediate release on major streaming platforms. This approach highlights Drake’s commitment to engaging his audience in real time, turning music releases into must-watch live events.

What’s Next for Drake?

Fans are speculating that all of this is leading to a full-length ICEMAN album, which would serve as the follow-up to his 2023 solo effort For All the Dogs and his collaborative project with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

While reactions to the latest livestream episode were mixed — with even Rick Ross taking playful shots at fan reception — Drake’s ability to stir conversation and anticipation remains unmatched. With Cobain hinting at more collaborations with Drake and his own album on the horizon, the synergy between these artists could be just getting started.

For now, “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2” offers fans a fresh vibe to hold onto while the wait for Drake’s next big statement continues.