Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Daughter Rocki Irish Mayers

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have officially expanded their family, welcoming their third child and first daughter. The baby girl, named Rocki Irish Mayers, was born on September 12, 2025, and her arrival has already sparked global celebration among fans.

The power couple, who already share two sons — RZA Athelston Mayers (born May 2022) and Riot Rose Mayers (born August 2023) — announced the joyful news on Instagram, where Rihanna posted touching photos cradling her newborn alongside a symbolic shot of tiny pink boxing gloves.

A Historic Family Moment

With Rocki’s birth, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky now form a family of five, cementing their place as one of pop culture’s most celebrated households. The daughter’s name playfully mirrors her father’s stage name — “Rocki” instead of “Rocky” — while “Irish” pays tribute to cultural roots, sparking discussion and admiration online.

- Advertisement -

Within hours of the announcement, the post amassed millions of likes, with fans and celebrities alike flooding the comments with congratulations.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DO_9N3NE1P9/?

The Met Gala Pregnancy Reveal

The superstar duo had kept the pregnancy largely private until Rihanna stunned the world at the 2025 Met Gala in May. Wearing a tailored pinstripe suit that highlighted her baby bump, the singer turned the fashion event into a personal announcement.

A$AP Rocky, who co-chaired the gala, hinted at the couple’s excitement when speaking to reporters: “It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

This playful approach to sharing life milestones has become their signature. In 2023, Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance, making headlines worldwide.

Rihanna at a Career Crossroads

The news of Rocki’s birth arrives just as Rihanna marks 20 years since the release of her debut album. While it has been nearly a decade since her last studio project, Anti, fans continue to clamor for new music. Each family announcement is inevitably met with calls for her long-awaited ninth album.

In the meantime, Rihanna has successfully grown her global empire, from Fenty Beauty — one of the most influential makeup brands in the world — to her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. Forbes estimates her fortune at over $1 billion, solidifying her as not just a music icon but also a business mogul.

- Advertisement -

A$AP Rocky’s Year in the Spotlight

While Rihanna’s focus has been balancing motherhood with business, A$AP Rocky has also remained a central figure in headlines. Earlier this year, the rapper was found not guilty in a highly publicized trial. Throughout the ordeal, Rihanna supported him, even bringing their two sons to court, underlining the family’s tight-knit bond.

Now, with their daughter’s arrival, the couple appears to be entering a new chapter defined more by family milestones than legal battles.

Fan Reactions: Joy and Anticipation

The birth announcement instantly became one of the most talked-about posts of the week, with hashtags like #BabyFenty and #RockiIrish trending globally. Fans celebrated the news, while also expressing renewed anticipation for Rihanna’s musical comeback.

One comment summed up the general mood: “She gave us music, she gave us beauty, she gave us fashion, and now she’s giving us life goals.”

A New Era for Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

With the arrival of Rocki Irish Mayers, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s journey as parents has reached a new, heartwarming milestone. Their growing family continues to capture the world’s imagination, blending music, fashion, and cultural influence with intimate, personal joy.

For now, fans are left celebrating this newest chapter — while still hoping that baby news might one day be followed by the long-awaited release of Rihanna’s next album.

FAQ Section:

What is Rihanna’s daughter’s name?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s daughter is named Rocki Irish Mayers, born in September 2025. How many kids does Rihanna have?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky now have three children — two sons, RZA and Riot, and their newborn daughter Rocki. When was Rihanna’s daughter born?

Rocki Irish Mayers was born on September 12, 2025, as announced by Rihanna on Instagram.