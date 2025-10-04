Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, the legendary Oasis guitarist, has announced he will be stepping back from the Live ’25 reunion tour to focus on cancer treatment. The news was shared via a heartfelt social media statement, where Arthurs reassured fans that while he must miss several shows, his prognosis remains positive.

Health Update: Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

After successfully beating tonsil cancer in 2022, Arthurs revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with prostate carcinoma. Fortunately, treatments have been going well. However, doctors have advised him to take a break during this next phase.

He will miss the band’s upcoming dates in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney, aiming to rejoin Oasis for their November concerts in South America.

“I’m gutted to miss these shows, but I’m feeling good and will be ready for the next leg. Enjoy the gigs—I’ll see you soon,” Bonehead wrote.

Oasis and Fans Show Support

Oasis reconfirmed their support, resharing Arthurs’ post with the message: “In bocca al lupo per le cure, Bonehead, ci vediamo in Sud America.”

From the stage in Cardiff earlier this summer, Noel Gallagher had praised Bonehead’s essential role in making the reunion possible: “If it wasn’t for him, none of this would’ve happened.” His brother Liam Gallagher has long considered Bonehead’s rhythm guitar central to Oasis’ iconic sound.

A Founding Member’s Legacy

Bonehead was part of the original Oasis lineup, playing on the band’s first three albums before leaving in 1999. In recent years, he became a regular fixture in Liam Gallagher’s solo shows and has been hailed as one of the anchors of Oasis’ reunion, restoring the full-throttle guitar sound that defined the band’s legacy.

What’s Next for Oasis?

Oasis wrapped up their UK run with two massive sold-out nights at Wembley Stadium, where Liam teased fans with a cryptic promise: “See you next year.” Speculation about future dates continues to fuel excitement as the reunion gathers unstoppable momentum.

FAQ

Q1: Why is Bonehead missing Oasis’ Live ’25 tour dates?

A1: He is undergoing prostate cancer treatment and will miss shows in Asia and Australia.

Q2: Will Bonehead return to the Oasis reunion tour?

A2: Yes, he plans to rejoin the band for their South American shows in November.

Q3: How important is Bonehead to Oasis?

A3: As a founding member, his rhythm guitar shaped the band’s sound. Both Liam and Noel Gallagher credit him as vital to the reunion.