Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar have officially made history. Their collaborative track “goosebumps” from Scott’s 2016 album Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight has been certified 17x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), selling over 17 million units in the U.S. The milestone makes it the highest-certified rap song in history, dethroning Drake’s “God’s Plan” (16x platinum).

A Record-Breaking Milestone

“goosebumps” now stands alongside some of the most iconic tracks across genres, tied with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road,” Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive,” and Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey”. Ahead of it are Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” and Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” (both 18x platinum), with Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” leading the pack at 20x platinum.

From Sleeper Hit to Streaming Giant

Released in December 2016, “goosebumps” didn’t initially dominate the charts, peaking at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100. But the track’s haunting beat, Travis Scott’s hypnotic delivery, and Kendrick Lamar’s razor-sharp verse helped it gain long-term staying power. It topped the Rhythmic chart and reached No. 21 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

More importantly, the song became a streaming juggernaut. With over 2.95 billion streams on Spotify, “goosebumps” remains one of the platform’s most-played rap tracks, proving that its atmosphere and chemistry struck a deep chord with listeners.

Travis, Kendrick, and Hip-Hop Legacy

The record-breaking certification cements “goosebumps” as a defining moment in hip-hop. For Travis Scott, it reinforces the legacy of Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight—an album often overshadowed by Astroworld but filled with enduring hits. For Kendrick Lamar, it’s another reminder of his ability to elevate any collaboration into a timeless anthem.

What About Drake?

Though dethroned, Drake’s “God’s Plan” remains a cultural juggernaut. With streaming dominance and global appeal, it could easily climb higher. But for now, Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar share the crown for rap’s most certified track.

FAQ

Q1: What record did Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar’s “goosebumps” break?

A1: It became the highest-certified rap song ever, going 17x platinum in the U.S.

Q2: When was “goosebumps” released?

A2: It dropped in December 2016 as part of Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight.

Q3: How many streams does “goosebumps” have on Spotify?

A3: The track has over 2.95 billion streams, making it one of the platform’s most popular rap songs.