The Who Play Final Farewell Concert in California

After more than five decades of shaping rock history, The Who have officially taken their final bow. The band ended their farewell tour with a powerful 23-song performance at the Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California, closing the book on a legendary career.

A Setlist Spanning Decades

The show featured a career-spanning setlist, from early hits like I Can’t Explain and Substitute to anthems such as Pinball Wizard, Behind Blue Eyes, My Generation, and Baba O’Riley. The emotional finale came with Tea & Theatre from their 2006 album Endless Wire—a fitting closing chapter for the band’s live journey.

Townshend and Daltrey Say Goodbye

On stage, Pete Townshend confirmed what many fans had long suspected: “I believe this is a farewell. To what we know as The Who, this is goodbye.”

Roger Daltrey thanked the American audience, reflecting on the band’s beginnings: “In the 1960s, it was every English band’s dream to break into America. Thanks to you, we did. We’ll never forget it.”

Why the Tour Ends Now

In recent interviews, Townshend admitted his fatigue with touring, at times describing the band as “a tribute band to itself.” Meanwhile, Daltrey had emphasized that The Who could only continue if both members were equally committed—something that no longer seemed possible.

The End of an Era

The Thousand Palms show wasn’t just another concert; it was the final chapter in The Who’s 50+ year journey. From their explosive beginnings in London to their place among rock’s immortals, The Who leave behind a catalogue of anthems and a reputation as one of the greatest live bands in history.

As the last notes of Tea & Theatre faded, fans knew they were witnessing history: the end of The Who as a live act.

FAQ

Q1: Where was The Who’s final concert held?

A1: At Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California.

Q2: What was the last song The Who performed live?

A2: They closed with Tea & Theatre from the album Endless Wire (2006).

Q3: Are The Who retiring completely?

A3: Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey indicated this was a farewell to The Who as a live band, though their legacy continues through recordings.