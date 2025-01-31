back to top
Nirvana Reunion at Fire Aid: Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear Take the Stage

The Grunge Legends Perform Four Iconic Songs with Special Guests at the Kia Forum

By Hit Channel
In
Rock
Nirvana’s Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear perform at Fire Aid with special guests.
Joan Jett, second from right, performs with Pat Smear, from left, Dave Grohl, and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Nirvana Reunion at Fire Aid: Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear Take the Stage

The Fire Aid concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles delivered an unforgettable surprise as Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear reunited on stage to perform a special Nirvana set. Though unannounced, the trio played four iconic tracks, joined by an incredible lineup of guest vocalists.

The setlist included:
🎸 Breed – featuring St. Vincent
🎸 School – featuring Kim Gordon
🎸 Territorial Pissings – featuring Joan Jett
🎸 All Apologies – featuring Violet Grohl, Dave’s daughter

This isn’t the first time the surviving members of Nirvana have come together since Kurt Cobain’s passing. They have frequently collaborated with female vocalists, including a legendary performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2014, where they played with St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett, and Lorde.

Their last major reunion before Fire Aid was in 2018 at Cal Jam in San Bernardino, where they performed alongside Joan Jett, Brody Dalle, and John McCauley.

By revisiting Nirvana’s legacy with fresh voices, Grohl, Novoselic, and Smear continue to honor the band’s impact while keeping their spirit alive. This Fire Aid performance was yet another powerful reminder of grunge’s lasting influence and the magic of seeing Nirvana’s music performed live once more.

