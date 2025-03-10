back to top
Nick Cave’s ‘Wild God’ Paris Concert to Stream Globally

Fans worldwide can experience Cave’s electrifying performance from the Accor Arena.

By Hit Channel
Nick Cave

Nick Cave fans around the world will soon have the chance to experience one of his most electrifying live performances. Wild GodNick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live In Paris will stream globally on April 7, offering a full concert recording from Cave’s sold-out show at the Accor Arena in November 2024.

The Paris performance marked the final date of Cave’s extensive UK and European tour in support of his latest album, Wild God. Featuring a career-spanning setlist, the show included iconic tracks like The Weeping Song and Red Right Hand, alongside highlights from the new LP.

Backed by longtime collaborator Warren Ellis and a powerhouse band—including George Vjestica, Colin Greenwood, Jim Sclavunos, Carly Paradis, and Larry Mullins—Cave delivered an emotionally charged set in front of 20,000 fans. The show also featured a four-piece gospel-inspired vocal section, adding even more depth to the already intense performance.

The concert will be available to stream worldwide, except for North America, via the ARTE Concert YouTube channel and ARTE.tv. Fans won’t want to miss this chance to witness Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ mesmerizing live energy from one of their most unforgettable nights on tour.

