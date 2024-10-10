New Kendrick Lamar Album Teased by TDE Affiliate Devin Malik

Fans of Kendrick Lamar have reason to be excited as TDE affiliate Devin Malik recently fueled speculation about a new album from the Compton rapper. On October 7, Malik posted a tweet that left fans buzzing, saying, “Mood cause new k dot album otwwww,” alongside a video of him on stage with Kendrick during his Pop Out concert in Inglewood this past summer. While he didn’t provide further details, the anticipation for Kendrick’s next project is stronger than ever.

This isn’t the first hint about Lamar’s return to the studio. Terrace Martin, a long-time collaborator of Kendrick, also hinted earlier this year about a new album in the works. Speaking on Instagram Live, Martin expressed excitement for several upcoming albums, specifically naming Kendrick’s and Roddy Ricch’s as two of the projects he’s most looking forward to. Martin’s comments have added credibility to the rumors that Kendrick could be gearing up for another release.

Further fueling the speculation is Kendrick’s schedule for 2025. He’s set to headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in February, a major performance that many believe will coincide with new music. Additionally, a Bloomberg report revealed that Kendrick turned down the opportunity to headline Coachella 2025, opting instead to focus on his Super Bowl performance and an arena tour next year.

- Advertisement -

Kendrick’s last tour, The Big Steppers Tour, was an international success, grossing $110.9 million from 73 shows and earning the title of the highest-grossing tour by a rapper in history. If the rumors are true, his upcoming project could mark his most prolific period since his major label debut in 2012, following a string of songs released throughout 2024.

While no official announcement has been made, fans are eagerly awaiting more information, knowing Kendrick has a knack for keeping surprises under wraps until the moment is right. Could 2025 bring a new era of Kendrick Lamar’s music? Stay tuned as more details emerge!

mood cause new k dot album otwwww pic.twitter.com/4xEoLj4yLJ — DEVIN MALIK (@notdevinmalik) October 8, 2024