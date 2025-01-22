My Chemical Romance, Frank Iero, and Green Day Slam Elon Musk: A Political Turn in Rock

Frank Iero, My Chemical Romance, and Green Day Take Aim at Elon Musk in a Politically Charged Moment for Rock

Rock music has always had a political edge, but recent events have brought a sharper focus to the intersection of music and activism. Following Elon Musk’s controversial photo at Donald Trump’s inauguration and his subsequent remarks online, Frank Iero, guitarist of My Chemical Romance, didn’t hold back.

Iero took to Instagram, posting a blunt reaction to Musk’s actions and rhetoric, captioning a photo of Musk with:

“Fuck this guy and anyone who supports this shit or wastes their breath defending it. Your true nature is showing.”

He added the hashtag #SmashHate, underlining his stand against hate and bigotry.

- Advertisement -

The Black Parade Tour: A Politicized Revival

As My Chemical Romance embarks on their highly anticipated Black Parade tour across America, fans are speculating that the band’s performances will lean heavily into political commentary. Released in 2006, The Black Parade has long been a symbol of resistance and storytelling through music. Now, the band seems to be tying those themes to the current political climate.

The tour’s promotional videos have raised eyebrows. One clip shows the iconic marching band from The Black Parade music video replaced with military figures styled after Nazi imagery, a clear critique of authoritarianism. Accompanying the video, a caption reads:

“It’s been 17 years since The Black Parade vanished from the stage. In that time, a Great Dictator has risen to power.”

Another video features four men resembling state dictators seated in front of a screaming woman, evoking horror movie vibes while making a clear statement against oppressive regimes.

Green Day Joins the Critique

My Chemical Romance isn’t the only band taking shots at Musk. Ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration, Green Day made headlines when they altered the lyrics of their iconic track American Idiot during a live performance. The line “I’m not a part of the redneck agenda” was changed to:

“I’m not a part of the Elon agenda.”

The moment was a direct jab at Musk’s perceived alignment with right-wing ideologies.

Musk’s Response

Unsurprisingly, Musk has responded to the backlash with his characteristic defiance. On X (formerly Twitter), he dismissed comparisons to authoritarian figures as “trite” and urged his critics to come up with new ways to discredit him. Musk also reposted tweets showing political figures from opposing parties in similar poses, fueling further debate online.

- Advertisement -

His ex-partner, Grimes, has weighed in as well, affirming her opposition to radical right-wing politics and describing herself as anti-Nazi, though she noted she had not seen Musk’s gesture and refrained from commenting directly.

Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The “everyone is Hitler” attack is sooo tired 😴 https://t.co/9fIqS5mWA0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

Rock and Activism

The intersection of rock music and activism is nothing new, but moments like these highlight how bands like My Chemical Romance and Green Day use their platforms to amplify messages of resistance and awareness. As fans gear up for the Black Parade Tour, many are eager to see how these themes of protest and defiance take center stage in one of the most politically charged tours of the year.

Don’t Miss the Black Parade Tour

The My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour promises to deliver not only nostalgic hits but also a powerful message against hate and authoritarianism. Tickets are selling fast—be sure to catch this iconic band as they make history again.