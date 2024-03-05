‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ could have been the debut single of the New Radicals

Sophie Ellis-Bextor‘s timeless hit “Murder On The Dancefloor” from her 2001 album “Saltburn” is making waves once again! The iconic song, famously featured in a provocative scene in the film, has just made its debut appearance on the Hot 100 chart. What’s even more intriguing? Gregg Alexander, co-writer of the song, recently unveiled some fascinating insights in an exclusive interview with Variety.

In a surprising revelation, Alexander disclosed that “Murder On The Dancefloor” was almost the debut single for the legendary 90s group, New Radicals. Today, he generously shared a snippet of the demo for the first time, offering fans a glimpse into its evolution.

The New Radicals, known for their smash hit “You Get What You Give” from the acclaimed album “Maybe You’ve Been Brainwashed Too,” disbanded after their meteoric rise in 1998. Alexander, however, didn’t fade into obscurity; instead, he embarked on a prolific journey, writing for renowned artists like Ellis-Bextor, Santana, Hanson, and Rod Stewart. His talents even earned him an Oscar nomination for the 2013 movie “Begin Again.”

Reflecting on the genesis of “Murder On The Dancefloor,” Alexander revealed its inception in 1994, stemming from a moment of frustration in Detroit’s club scene. Comparing it to Paul McCartney’s whimsical origins of “Yesterday,” Alexander explained that the catchy phrase was initially a placeholder but evolved into something more profound.

Despite the tough choice between “Murder” and “You Get What You Give” as the New Radicals’ debut single, Alexander ultimately chose the latter, considering it a masterpiece encapsulating his message within five minutes.

However, Alexander’s passion for “Murder” endured, leading to a fruitful collaboration with Sophie Ellis-Bextor, resulting in multiple Top 10 hits. Recalling moments in Mayfair Studios where he witnessed people dancing to “Murder On The Dancefloor,” Alexander recognized its resonance.

In a remarkable reunion, New Radicals reunited after 22 years to perform for Joe Biden’s virtual inauguration parade in 2021, with “You Get What You Give” serving as a poignant tribute to the President’s late son, Beau.

You can listen to Gregg Alexander’s demo of “Murder On The Dancefloor” here.