Morgan Wallen & Tate McRae’s “What I Want” Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae’s “What I Want” Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Morgan Wallen’s new single “What I Want,” featuring Tate McRae, debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Wallen’s fourth chart-topper and McRae’s first. The emotionally charged pop-country ballad is one of several hits from Wallen’s I’m The Problem, which simultaneously debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 493,000 equivalent album units — the biggest week for any album in 2025.

The album’s explosive debut also yields a historic moment on the Hot 100, with Wallen claiming the top three spots: “What I Want” at No. 1, “Just in Case” at No. 2, and the title track “I’m the Problem” at No. 3. He is the first country artist ever to achieve this feat. In total, I’m The Problem places six songs in the top 10 and nine overall in the Hot 100’s upper tier — a record matched only by Taylor Swift and Drake.

Tate McRae earns her first Hot 100 No. 1 and continues her breakthrough year, having also scored her first Billboard 200 leader in March with So Close to What.

Wallen’s 37-track album also notched 462.63 million on-demand official streams and sold 133,000 copies in its first week — the highest sales week for a country album in 2025 and his personal best.

Also debuting this week is BTS member Jin, whose solo album Echo enters the Billboard 200 at No. 3 with 43,000 units, including 35,000 in pure sales — his highest solo chart entry to date.

Other notable Billboard 200 placements include SZA’s SOS rising to No. 2, Kendrick Lamar’s GNX climbing to No. 5, and releases from Sleep Token, Sabrina Carpenter, PartyNextDoor & Drake, Bad Bunny, and Fuerza Regida rounding out the Top 10.