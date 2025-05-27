Sabrina Carpenter Launches “Dance With Sabrina” Rhythm Game in Fortnite Festival

Sabrina Carpenter Joins Fortnite Festival with “Dance With Sabrina” Interactive Music Experience

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter is stepping from the main stage into the virtual world as the star of Fortnite’s new interactive event, Dance With Sabrina. Running from May 30 to June 16, this rhythm-based mode within the Fortnite Festival’s Jam Stage offers fans a chance to test their timing skills to hits like “Espresso” and “Bad Chem.”

Building on her successful introduction to Fortnite Festival Season 8, where her outfits, tracks, and instruments were integrated into the game, this latest collaboration brings Carpenter’s high-energy pop persona directly into gameplay. Players will match on-screen beats to fill up a “heart meter,” syncing their moves with her avatar’s performances. The higher the score, the bigger the role in the next track—players can be selected as Dance Leader, Special Effects Pro, or Video Artist.

Epic Games calls it a “reimagined interactive music experience,” and while some fans may have hoped for full Just Dance-style motion, Dance With Sabrina is more of a button-tapping experience with rhythm-based flair. Still, it captures Carpenter’s stage charisma and brings her ever-growing catalog of chart-topping songs into an exciting, immersive setting.

Top performers across the event will even get the ultimate bragging right—appearing beside Carpenter’s avatar in the Dance With Sabrina Finale Snapshot.

To complement the launch, Fortnite also released the “Bad Chem” Jam Track and Emote, available as part of the Bad Chem Bundle in the Fortnite Shop starting May 29.

From pop stardom to virtual spotlight, Sabrina Carpenter continues to dominate—this time, one perfectly timed beat at a time.