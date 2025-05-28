back to top
Miley Cyrus Premieres “Something Beautiful” at Exclusive TikTok Event

Miley Cyrus stuns fans with an intimate performance at the Chateau Marmont, teasing an experimental follow-up to “Something Beautiful.”

By Echo Langford
In
Pop
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Pop icon Miley Cyrus gave fans an unforgettable night at Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont during an exclusive TikTok fan event for her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release this Friday. The intimate 100-person gathering wasn’t just a listening session—it turned into a personal, heartfelt performance that revealed the album’s emotional core and teased bold artistic directions to come.

Dressed in archival Mugler, Cyrus captivated the audience with live renditions of new tracks like “More to Lose” and “Easy Lover,” alongside timeless hits such as “The Climb.” The stripped-back setting highlighted her vocal depth and the raw storytelling embedded in the album, co-created with longtime collaborators Michael Pollack, Jonathan Rado, and Maxx Morando.

This album is just the appetizer,” Cyrus warned fans, teasing her next project as “extremely experimental.” The event doubled as a celebration of her artistic evolution, with the Chateau’s walls echoing past songwriting sessions and the emotional roots of her upcoming work.

One unexpected highlight? A mid-show marriage proposal that ended with Cyrus cheekily offering to foot the bill for the happy couple’s honeymoon suite. These personal touches reinforced what Cyrus later called the “devotion” embedded in the album.

With visual companion content arriving June 6, Something Beautiful promises to be more than just a pop album—it’s a glimpse into the heart and soul of one of music’s most daring performers.

