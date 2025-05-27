Shocking Testimony: Diddy Allegedly Threatened to Kill Kid Cudi Over Cassie Relationship

In an explosive courtroom testimony, Capricorn Clark, a longtime employee of Sean “Diddy” Combs, revealed chilling details of an alleged 2011 incident involving a death threat against rapper Kid Cudi. Clark, who served as Diddy’s global brand director at the time, testified that the music mogul threatened to kill Cudi after discovering his secret relationship with Diddy’s then-partner, Cassie Ventura.

According to Clark, Combs arrived at her apartment in a rage around 5:30 a.m., holding a gun and demanding she accompany him to “go kill that n—a,” referring to Cudi. The two, along with Combs’ bodyguard, allegedly drove to Cudi’s Hollywood Hills home. Inside, Combs reportedly searched for Cudi while Clark waited, praying he wasn’t there. Clark’s fears intensified as she secretly alerted Cassie and warned her to keep Cudi away.

Despite her warning, Cudi returned, leading to a brief, high-speed pursuit between his Porsche and Combs’ Escalade. The chase was abandoned after they spotted a police vehicle. Clark later alleged Combs beat Cassie with full force in front of her, warning Clark to stay silent or face the same fate.

- Advertisement -

Clark’s testimony supports earlier claims by Ventura and Cudi, painting a disturbing picture of Combs’ alleged abuse, threats, and manipulation. The trial, which centers on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, continues to unravel years of alleged abuse and coercion in the music industry’s upper echelons.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His defense maintains that the relationships and incidents described were consensual or mischaracterized. The trial has become a pivotal moment in the industry, sparking broader conversations about power, control, and justice.