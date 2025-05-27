back to top
Greek Edition

Shocking Testimony: Diddy Allegedly Threatened to Kill Kid Cudi Over Cassie Relationship

Capricorn Clark testifies at Diddy’s trial, detailing a chilling 2011 incident involving threats, a gun, and a terrifying pursuit of Kid Cudi.

By Echo Langford
In
Hip-Hop
Diddy The Making of a Bad Boy Documentary

In an explosive courtroom testimony, Capricorn Clark, a longtime employee of Sean “Diddy” Combs, revealed chilling details of an alleged 2011 incident involving a death threat against rapper Kid Cudi. Clark, who served as Diddy’s global brand director at the time, testified that the music mogul threatened to kill Cudi after discovering his secret relationship with Diddy’s then-partner, Cassie Ventura.

According to Clark, Combs arrived at her apartment in a rage around 5:30 a.m., holding a gun and demanding she accompany him to “go kill that n—a,” referring to Cudi. The two, along with Combs’ bodyguard, allegedly drove to Cudi’s Hollywood Hills home. Inside, Combs reportedly searched for Cudi while Clark waited, praying he wasn’t there. Clark’s fears intensified as she secretly alerted Cassie and warned her to keep Cudi away.

Despite her warning, Cudi returned, leading to a brief, high-speed pursuit between his Porsche and Combs’ Escalade. The chase was abandoned after they spotted a police vehicle. Clark later alleged Combs beat Cassie with full force in front of her, warning Clark to stay silent or face the same fate.

- Advertisement -

Clark’s testimony supports earlier claims by Ventura and Cudi, painting a disturbing picture of Combs’ alleged abuse, threats, and manipulation. The trial, which centers on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, continues to unravel years of alleged abuse and coercion in the music industry’s upper echelons.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His defense maintains that the relationships and incidents described were consensual or mischaracterized. The trial has become a pivotal moment in the industry, sparking broader conversations about power, control, and justice.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved