Kid Cudi Testifies Against Diddy Over Home Invasion and Torched Car

Kid Cudi Testifies Against Diddy in Sex Trafficking Trial, Recalls Home Invasion and Torched Porsche

Kid Cudi has made headlines after testifying in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial, recounting a harrowing personal experience tied to the music mogul. During his emotional courtroom appearance, Cudi claimed that Diddy broke into his home in 2011 and later set fire to his Porsche 911, allegedly over Cudi’s brief relationship with Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend.

According to Cudi, he took Cassie to a hotel to distance her from Diddy, only to be informed shortly after that Diddy and others had entered his home without permission. Upon returning, Cudi found his dog injured and locked in a bathroom, Christmas gifts for his family opened, and surveillance cameras disabled. Weeks later, Cudi’s car was firebombed in what he described as an act of intimidation.

- Advertisement -

The artist testified that when he later confronted Diddy, he received a cold denial. Years afterward, Diddy allegedly apologized, though Cudi felt the damage had already been done.

Following his testimony, Cudi shared a heartfelt message on social media, thanking fans for their support during what he described as a “stressful situation.” While many expressed solidarity, some criticism emerged—most notably from Young Thug, who referred to Cudi as a “rat” in a now-deleted post. It’s worth noting that Thug’s lawyer is also part of Diddy’s legal defense team.

As the trial unfolds, Cudi’s testimony marks a major moment in a high-profile case that continues to rock the hip-hop world.