Kendrick Lamar Breaks Record with $14.8M Hip-Hop Concert in Seattle

Kendrick Lamar Breaks Hip-Hop’s Highest-Grossing Concert Record with Seattle Show

Kendrick Lamar is officially in a league of his own. The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper just shattered his own record for the highest-grossing hip-hop concert ever, pulling in a staggering $14.8 million at Seattle’s Lumen Field on May 17. Performing alongside SZA as part of their “Grand National Tour,” the duo entertained a crowd of 60,941 fans, setting a new industry benchmark.

Lamar had previously set the record just weeks earlier at AT&T Stadium in Texas, grossing $11.8 million. Before that, Eminem held the title with his 2019 Melbourne show. This makes Kendrick the first rapper to break the $9 million mark for a single performance—twice.

2025 is proving to be a landmark year for the Compton artist. Earlier this year, Lamar delivered a record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show, drawing 133.5 million viewers, narrowly surpassing Michael Jackson’s 1993 record. Performing fan favorites like “HUMBLE,” “Loyalty,” and “Money Trees,” Kendrick brought out SZA for “All The Stars,” while Samuel L. Jackson narrated a cinematic setup that captivated the nation.

On top of his concert milestones, Lamar also swept the 67th Grammy Awards, winning five Grammys for “Not Like Us,” including Song of the Year and Record of the Year—bringing his total Grammy count to 22. He now trails only Kanye West (24) and Jay-Z (25) among rappers with the most Grammy wins.

As the “Grand National Tour” heads to Europe and the UK this summer, fans worldwide are witnessing hip-hop history in the making.