Justin Bieber Joins SZA Onstage for First Live “Snooze” Performance at SoFi Stadium

Justin Bieber made a rare and electrifying return to the stage on Friday, May 23, 2025, as he surprised fans by joining SZA during her Grand National Tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Wearing an all-black outfit topped with a Balenciaga jacket, Bieber joined the five-time Grammy-nominated singer for a sultry performance of “Snooze,” the fan-favorite track from SZA’s 2022 SOS album. The performance marked the first time Bieber and SZA sang the song live together, after previously collaborating on its acoustic remix released in September 2023.

The chemistry was undeniable, as Bieber kissed SZA’s hand, traded verses, and danced closely with her onstage. His wife, Hailey Bieber, shared a video of the moment on her Instagram Story, captioning it, “My 2 favorite artists.”

“Snooze” remains one of SZA’s most commercially successful singles, reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart in 2023 and topping the Mainstream R&B charts. The unplugged version featuring Bieber was accompanied by a star-studded music video featuring Beef actor Young Mazino, Woody McClain, and Benny Blanco.

Although Bieber hasn’t headlined his own concert since 2022, he’s made a handful of surprise appearances over the past two years. In 2024, he performed “Private Landing” with Don Toliver in L.A. and joined Tems and Wizkid at Coachella to perform the “Essence” remix. He also sang a solo version of “Snooze” during a surprise appearance at the NHL All-Star Draft in Toronto in February 2024.

This latest appearance could signal the beginning of Bieber’s return to full-time performing, as he’s reportedly working on new music in 2025.

The SoFi show was the second Los Angeles stop of the Grand National Tour, which SZA co-headlines with Kendrick Lamar. The duo will wrap up the tour’s LA dates with a final performance at the same venue on Saturday, May 24.

One thing is certain: fans are more ready than ever for Bieber’s full comeback.