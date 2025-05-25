Disney’s Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Soundtrack Features Iam Tongi and Elvis Cover

Disney’s highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch is not only reviving a beloved story — it’s bringing an explosive new soundtrack filled with heart, heritage, and hits.

The official soundtrack features three brand-new recordings, headlined by “He Lei Pāpahi No Lilo a me Stitch,” performed by acclaimed Hawaiian vocalist Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu and backed by the angelic Kamehameha Schools Children’s Choir. Joining him is American Idol 2023 winner Iam Tongi, who lends his soulful voice to a reimagined version of “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride,” turning the classic into a modern island anthem.

But the standout surprise comes in the form of a reworked “Burning Love” by none other than Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm — the talented nieces and nephews of Grammy-winner Bruno Mars, who also took on production duties for the track. Born and raised on Oʻahu’s North Shore, the duo brings raw island energy to Elvis Presley’s hit, giving it a fresh, tropical twist.

The score itself is a sonic journey between sci-fi whimsy and native Hawaiian soul, crafted by composer Dan Romer (Luca, Beasts of No Nation). “Stitch’s chaos is highlighted by psychotic wooden flutes,” Romer explained, “while Lilo and Nani’s emotions are scored with distant voices. Even alien sounds were created by blowing over a plastic bottle!”

This fusion of culture, nostalgia, and experimental sound design makes the Lilo & Stitch soundtrack a standout entry in Disney’s musical catalog — one that honors tradition while boldly pushing creative boundaries.

Tracklisting:

1. He Lei Pāpahi No Lilo a me Stitch – Performed by Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu and Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus

2. Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride – Performed by Iam Tongi and Kamehameha Schools

Children’s Chorus

3. Burning Love – Performed by Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm

4. Experiment 626

5. Not A Good Fit

6. Practically A Kid Yourself

7. I’m Already in My Room

8. Send Me an Angel

9. What A Nice Arm You Have

10. Earth Studies

11. How Good’s His Hearing?

12. Yep, He’s Perfect

13. When Things Fall Out of the Sky

14. This Is Reality

15. Your Case Has Been Elevated

16. I Repeat, Code 51

17. A Hui Hou

18. Consider Our Deal Terminated

19. Good Parents

20. The Empty Chair

21. He’s Not an Animal, He’s My Friend

22. Playtime Is Over

23. Also Cute and Fluffy

24. What About ʻOhana?

25. We Were Supposed to Grow Up Together

26. Little And Broken, But Still Good

27. Nobody Gets Left Behind

28. Goodnight Sisters

29. Aloha ‘Oe – Performed by Sydney Agudong and Maia Kealoha