Morgan Wallen Withdraws From 2026 Grammy Race

Country superstar Morgan Wallen has decided not to submit his chart-topping album I’m the Problem, or any of its singles, for consideration at the 68th Grammy Awards in February 2026. The move follows in the footsteps of other megastars like The Weeknd and Drake, who previously withdrew from the awards process citing frustration with the Recording Academy.

A Record-Breaking Album, No Grammy Push

Currently in its 11th non-consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, I’m the Problem has delivered multiple hits, including the Tate McRae duet “What I Want,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100. The project also generated four No. 1s on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

Despite this commercial dominance, Wallen’s team confirmed that neither the album nor its 37 songs will be submitted for Grammy consideration. While the other songwriters on the project are still free to enter their work, Wallen himself is stepping back entirely from the process.

The decision underscores a stark disconnect between Wallen’s record-breaking success and his recognition by the Grammys. In his nearly decade-long career, Wallen has only received nominations as a featured artist, most recently for his collaboration with Post Malone on “I Had Some Help.”

Following the Path of The Weeknd and Drake

Wallen’s withdrawal mirrors the actions of The Weeknd, who famously boycotted the Grammys after being shut out in 2021 despite global success with After Hours and “Blinding Lights.” Similarly, Drake withdrew his nominations in 2022, arguing that the awards no longer reflect the most impactful music of the moment.

Like them, Wallen may still end up in contention if collaborators such as McRae’s team submit joint works. The Weeknd, for instance, still received Grammy nods for features on albums by Ye and Doja Cat, even after declaring his boycott.

Controversy and Resilience

Beyond the awards stage, Wallen’s career has been marked by controversy. He was suspended by his label in 2021 after a video showed him using a racial slur, and he has faced multiple arrests, including a reckless endangerment case in 2024. Yet, his popularity has only surged. Wallen has now spent over 40 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, a feat matched by only a handful of artists in chart history — nearly all of whom are Grammy winners.

By withdrawing from the 2026 race, Wallen joins a growing list of artists redefining what industry recognition means in the streaming era. For his fans, the numbers speak louder than trophies.