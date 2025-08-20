Bar Italia Announce New Album Some Like It Hot

London indie trio Bar Italia have announced their new album Some Like It Hot, due out October 17 on Matador Records. The record takes its title from the classic 1959 comedy starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon — a fitting nod to the group’s own offbeat charm.

Lead Single “Fundraiser” and New Video

Alongside the announcement, Bar Italia released the album’s opening track, “Fundraiser.” The swaggering, guitar-driven single arrives with a video starring actor Matt King (Peep Show), adding a playful visual edge to the band’s latest work.

The track follows their earlier 2024 release “Cowbella,” giving fans another taste of the trio’s evolving sound. Known for their dark, hook-laden indie rock, the group continues to refine their distinctive aesthetic with each release.

Building on a Prolific Streak

Some Like It Hot comes after Bar Italia’s impressive 2023 run, which saw them drop two full-length albums: Tracey Denim and The Twits. The band — composed of Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi, and Sam Fenton — have kept their creative energy flowing, both as a group and through side projects.

Cristante recently teamed up with Yves Tumor on the track “We Don’t Count,” while Fehmi and Fenton released Shakedown under their Double Virgo project. This consistent output has solidified Bar Italia as one of the most intriguing and restless acts in the indie scene today.

Upcoming Tours and Global Reach

With the new album on the horizon, Bar Italia are set to embark on an extensive tour across Europe and North America this fall. Their live shows, praised for their intensity and atmospheric energy, are expected to showcase fresh material from Some Like It Hot alongside fan favorites from their earlier albums.

For fans of experimental yet accessible indie rock, Bar Italia’s upcoming release is shaping up to be one of the standout records of 2024.

Some Like It Hot Tracklist:

01 Fundraiser

02 Marble Arch

03 Bad Reputation

04 Cowbella

05 I Make My Own Dust

06 Plastered

07 Rooster

08 The Lady Vanishes

09 Lioness

10 Omni Shambles

11 Eyepatch

12 Some Like It Hot