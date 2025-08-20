Coldplay’s Chris Martin Defends Kiss Cam Tradition

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has confirmed that the band’s beloved kiss cam tradition will continue on their Music of the Spheres world tour, despite a recent viral scandal involving alleged infidelity that unfolded during one of their concerts.

A Viral Moment That Sparked Debate

The controversy erupted when former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was spotted on the kiss cam sharing an intimate moment with Kristin Cabot, the company’s former head of HR, during Coldplay’s performance at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. Both were married to other partners at the time, and the clip quickly spread online, leading to widespread criticism.

The fallout was swift. Byron resigned from Astronomer less than 24 hours after the video went viral, while Cabot was later seen without her wedding ring. The scandal even drew comments from neighbors who called the alleged affair “disgusting.”

Chris Martin’s Response on Stage

Despite the drama, Chris Martin assured fans at a recent concert in Hull, UK, that the kiss cam is here to stay. Addressing the audience, the 48-year-old singer said:

“We’ve been doing this for a long time, and only recently did it become… well, you know. Life throws you lemons and you have to make lemonade. So we’re going to keep doing it because we love meeting some of you.”

His comments received cheers from the crowd, who clearly support keeping the lighthearted segment alive. Martin even interacted with fans holding banners, joking with one attendee who had seen the band three times in three months: “Thanks for coming again after that fiasco.”

While the incident placed unwanted attention on Coldplay, the band’s decision to continue with the tradition highlights the positive spirit behind it. For most fans, the kiss cam is a fun, inclusive feature that captures moments of joy, connection, and spontaneity during live shows.

By reaffirming the band’s commitment to this playful ritual, Chris Martin has shifted the focus back to the fans and the shared experiences that make Coldplay concerts so memorable.

As the Music of the Spheres world tour continues, it’s clear that the kiss cam will remain a small but iconic part of the show — proof that not even viral scandals can shake the band’s bond with its audience.