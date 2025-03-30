MOGUAI & DHALI Unite for Uplifting Afro-House Anthem “Rest Of Your Life”

Electronic music pioneer MOGUAI has teamed up with rising talent DHALI for their latest single, Rest Of Your Life, a powerful blend of Afro-house rhythms, atmospheric synths, and deeply emotive vocals from Dominic Neill. Released through the collaborative efforts of 23HOURS and PUNX, the track captures the essence of seizing the moment and embracing the unknown.

The inspiration for Rest Of Your Life was first sparked during one of DHALI’s creative sessions at the Amsterdam Dance Event. Over months of exchanging ideas across time zones, the duo refined the track before coming together in MOGUAI’s studio, where their artistic synergy took it to the next level. The result is a euphoric, dancefloor-ready anthem that resonates both emotionally and sonically.

“This track is about embracing the unknown, living in the moment, and celebrating life,” MOGUAI explains. DHALI adds, “Music speaks louder than words, and Rest Of Your Life is about a way that takes your breath away.”

With its hypnotic grooves and heartfelt message, Rest Of Your Life is primed to become a festival favorite and a personal anthem for those stepping into new chapters. Whether on massive festival stages or intimate late-night playlists, this collaboration proves that music’s power lies in its ability to move both the body and the soul.