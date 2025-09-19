First Look: The Deluxe Edition & New Tracks

Miley Cyrus has just unveiled the deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed ninth album, Something Beautiful. The updated release adds two standout tracks: “Lockdown,” a daring 13-minute collaboration with Talking Heads’ legend David Byrne, and “Secrets,” a heartfelt ballad featuring Fleetwood Mac icons Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood.

“Secrets,” in particular, has already sparked massive buzz. Written as a personal peace offering, Cyrus revealed that the song was inspired by her relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. “Forgiveness and freedom are one and the same,” she shared on Instagram, dedicating the track to him. The song merges her emotive vocals with Fleetwood Mac’s timeless rhythm section, creating a blend of modern pop and nostalgic rock magic.

Why Something Beautiful Defines Miley’s 2025 Era

Released originally in June 2025, Something Beautiful solidified Miley’s place among the most innovative voices of her generation. Collaborators on the project range from indie rock heroes like Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes), Molly Rankin (Alvvays), and Adam Granduciel (The War on Drugs), to fashion and cultural icons such as Naomi Campbell.

The deluxe edition only elevates the album’s legacy. With “Secrets” offering raw emotional vulnerability and “Lockdown” pushing boundaries through experimental artistry, Cyrus continues to prove she’s unafraid to reinvent herself while honoring her musical influences.

What’s Next for Miley Cyrus?

Though Cyrus has no touring plans, she recently hinted at “something really special” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana in 2026. Fans can expect a nostalgic tribute alongside her ongoing artistic evolution.

With a Grammy win already under her belt this year—sharing Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Beyoncé for “II Most Wanted”—and the release of Something Beautiful Deluxe, 2025 is shaping up as a milestone chapter in Miley’s career.